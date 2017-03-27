Sikota Wina Cancels Attempted Marriage To “Sweet 40” Lady

Veteran politician Sikota Wina has reportedly cancelled his attempted marriage to a 40-year-old beauty.

Sikota is 87.

The politician was once married to Princess Nakatindi who died under five years ago.

Sikota has wished his former fiancee named Elizabeth well.

He has also apologised to the lady’s family for wasting their time.

Sikota had made headway in the marriage preparation, but was greeted with ferocious condemnation when online media published the intended marriage.