Zambia Under-20 Suffer 4-1 Loss To South Korea At Adidas 4-Nations Tourney

The 2017 Junior African Champions Zambia have suffered a heavy defeat against South Korea at the on-going Four Nation’s International Tournament in Korea.

The Koreans beat the Chipolopolo boys by 4 goals to 1 to inflict a defeat for Coach Bestone Chambeshi for the first time in couple of matches played.

Edward Chilufya was Zambia’s only scorer who found the back of the net in the 33rd minute after Korea went ahead in the 29th minute.

However the junior chipolopolo allowed the Koreans to dominate the match after the interval.

South Korea now has two wins out of two having silenced Honduras by 3 goals to 2 while Zambia has won one match and lost one.

The loss is good for Zambia considering that the upcoming World cup from the 20th of May to 11th June will not be an easy Tournament.

Coach Chambeshi has picked up vital lessons in order to have a good outing.