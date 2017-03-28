UPND Cadres Beat Up Radio Phoenix Journalists

The United Party for National Development UPND cadres have beaten up and harassed two journalists. This happened this morning at UPND’s Secretariat in Lusaka Roadspark area.

The UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his vice President for administration Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba were supposed to hold a press briefing at Chainama Hotel but the Police could not allow them to, obviously due to security reasons.

The Radio Phoenix staff narrated that upon arriving at the UPND Secretariat, the overzealous UPND cadres followed the two Journalists and asked them to leave saying they were ZNBC Journalists. Before they could even produce their IDs , the Cadres had already started beating and harassing them.

A female Journalist from Millennium Radio was harassed and they almost tore her clothes and a male Journalist from Radio Phoenix was beaten badly.

All this was happening in the Presence UPND leaders.

Meanwhile, police have sealed off Chainama Hotel which was supposed to host a UPND press briefing with leader Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba as chief speakers.

The UPND had issued a notice that that they will a briefing to address wide ranging national issues but police sealed off the place.

Last week police also denied the UPND the right to hold a public rally in Kanyama at Twashuka grounds on account that Lusaka is currently not safe for public meetings.

Police are currently camped at the Chainama Hotel ensuring that UPND officials and supporters have no access to the premises.