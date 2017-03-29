Illegal Mukula Trade Disturbs Pres. Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has expressed disappointment at the extent to which the illegal mukula tree trade has increased.

President Lungu said this when he visited Nakonde border post where he came to first hand reality of the impounded commodity.

“Yesterday, I toured the Nakonde boarder. I was very disappointed with the continuing illegal Mukula tree trade,” he says, adding “I have warned everyone engaging in this illegal trade to stop immediately. I have also directed law enforcement agencies to be on high alert to ensure we curb this retrogressive practice. Let culprits be brought to book, irrespective of who they are!”

President Lungu has since directed Home Affairs minister Steven Kampyongo to ensure that all culprits are brought to book.

“I took time to meet with young people in the area. I listened to their impressive story and donated two Noah buses to the Youth Association for their project,” he says.

President Lungu spent three days in Northern Province where he also urged his ministers and MPs to revive development projects that had received no action.