Shakafuswa Defends ‘Trigger Drunk’ Cop As Nkombo Faces Arrest

Former Katuba MP Jonas Shakafuswa has come to the defence of Spider Ngoma, a police officer, captured in an altercation with Mazabuka MP Garry Nkombo at a Filling Station.

Shakafuswa, a former reserve police officer and a friend of Nkombo, says the officer was seemingly assaulted and should therefore not be judged.

“Listen to how the video incriminates whoever recorded it. The officer asks ‘why did she beat me’ . ‘Because you said you wanted to search the car’ the woman responds. The lady is not denying that the officer was beaten. But justifying the beating. How you people choose to judge?” he wonders.

Police have issued a statement supporting Ngoma who was visibly drunk. Ngoma had attempted to search Nkombo’s car.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says the Zambia Police Service Command will not tolerate the growing trend of attacking police officers.

“To set the record straight, the Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations into the matter, as the police officer concerned has reported that, he was beaten and roughed up by an identified individual. Once our investigations are concluded, appropriate measures in accordance with the law shall be taken,” she says.

She also said the police command was impressed by the “level of discipline” which constable Ngoma displayed.

“The police command is impressed by the level of discipline and restraint the attacked officer displayed under extreme provocation. We must therefore take this opportunity to warn members of the public that it is an offence to beat, rough up or indeed embarrass a law enforcement officer carrying out police duties,” said Katongo.