Zambia Readies For Honduras

The Zambia U-20 men’s football team has had its second training session in Jeju, South Korea which is the venue for their final match against Honduras on Thursday at the Adidas Invitational Tournament.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s team will face Honduras tomorrow at the Jeju World Cup Stadium.

The team went through the paces at Seogwipo Soccer Park and are looking forward to the fixture against winless Honduras.

Zambia opened its account at the tournament with a 2-0 win over Ecuador before succumbing to a 4-1 loss at the hands of South Korea on Monday.

Their opponents in the tournament on Thursday fell 3-2 to South Korea and also lost 2-1 to Ecuador in their second match.

South Korea is the only side that has not tasted defeat so far with Zambia and Ecuador winning and losing a match each.

On Tuesday the team had a loosening up session at Jungmun Sports Club.

The team is accommodated at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Kickoff for the match is at 16h00 local time and 10h00 CAT)

All the four teams at the tournament have qualified for the FIFA World Cup and are using the tournament to prepare for the event that kicks off on May 20 up to June 11.

Zambia is in Group C alongside Portugal, Costa Rica and Iran and will be based on the Island of Jeju.

