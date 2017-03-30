Constitution Amendment Bill Ready In August, says Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says his ministry has received an overwhelming response from various stakeholders including the Law Association of Zambia and civil society organisations who have made submissions towards the amendment of the Constitution.

He says now that the submissions have been received, the ministry of justice will prepare an amendment bill for consideration by the public as well as members of parliament.

Lubinda has since expressed confidence that the publication of the constitution of Zambia amendment bill 2017 will be ready by the end of August this year.

He has told parliament that a technical legal working group comprising staff in his ministry will soon be constituted to analyze the submissions from the various stakeholders.

Lubinda has however, stated that his ministry has indentified some inconsistencies from the submissions that have been received.