Lubinda Says K2 Million For ICC Withdrawal Is Budgetted

Government has clarified that the K2 million allocated towards consultations on whether Zambia should leave or remain a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is from the 2017 national budget.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says the money is part of the allocation approved by Parliament in the contingency budget, which is money set aside to cover unexpected costs.

Lubinda says those questioning the source of the K2 million do not understand the budgeting process.

Lubinda says anyone who understands this process would have known that the K2 million could only have come from the contingency budget.

Lubinda states that this is in fact the purpose of a contingency budget that monies in the national budget are reserved for expenditure on unforeseen costs to government.

He adds that those arguing that the K2 million is an unplanned expenditure should also understand that it was not possible for government to plan for something it did not foresee.

Lubinda says the issue on whether Zambia should pull out from the ICC or not only came up in January and therefore could not have been considered in the 2017 national budget that was planned in October.