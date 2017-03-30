Opposition Shunning Public Media, Claims Amos Chanda

State House has charged that it is by choice that the opposition is not accessing public media under President Edgar Lungu’s administration.

The President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Amos Chanda says just like the ruling party has a choice to be covered by whichever media house, the opposition too has a similar choice.

Chanda states that it cannot be the responsibility of government to tell the opposition to issue statements through the media.

Chanda says it is up to individual political parties to decide whether they want to issue statements through the public media or not.

He was responding to accusations by MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba that government has stopped the public media from providing coverage to the opposition under President Lungu’s administration.

And Chanda says President’s strategy to uproot moral decay in Zambia was well outlined in his recent speech to Parliament.

He says President Lungu has basically called for moral consciousness among the people of Zambia.