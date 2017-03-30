Zambia Finish 2nd In Adidas/Korea Tourney After Bashing Honduras 4-1

Zambia’s Under-20 has finished runners up at the four nations Adidas Invitational tournament in South Korea after beating Honduras 4-1.

Honduras were on the receiving end as Zambia Under-20 ran amok to silence the Central Americans 4-1 at the Adidas 4-nation Invitational tournament at the Jeju Stadium.

After a losing 4-1 to hosts South Korea, coach Beston Chambeshi played his best cards guiding his African kings back to a comfortable victory.

Leading scorer and Sweden bound Edward Chilufya opened the scoring. It was the Mpande Youth Academy star’s third goal in as many matches.

Portugal based Emmanuel JR Banda netted a trademark cracker for number two. A beautiful left footed effort off the edge of the box that sailed into the roof of the net.

Impressive midfielder Enock “Computer” Mwepu scored the third in a sizzling first half showing. There was still time in the half for Honduras to pull one back from the penalty spot.

It was 3-1 at half-time.

In the second half, the African champions controlled proceedings and commander-in-chief Mwepu completed the rout with his second of the day.

Zambia was using the tournament to prepare for the May FIFA World Cup. Korea Republic win the tournament on head to head count and young Chipolopolo emerge second.

Zambia: Mangani Banda, Shemmy Mayembe, Moses Nyondo (Sydney Phiri), Solomon Sakala, Benson Chali, Crispin Sakulanda, Emmanuel Banda, Enock Mwepu, Edward Chilufya (Musonda “Barbe” Siame), Kenneth Kalunga.

Goals: Chilufya, Banda, Mwepu (2).