ZNBC Workers Back To Work Without Pay As Hichilema Decries Working Condition

ZNBC workers have returned to work after a two-day work stoppage over non-payment of salaries.

The workers returned to work following assurances by management were concerns were being addressed.

Opposition leader UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has since the described the situation at the national broadcaster as sad.

“In our view, our brothers and sisters [at ZNBC] are not being fairly treated especially that they work round the clock for the select few who are now not paying them even if we know that it is Zambians like you and us who pay them through taxes.

“We hope that those that have severally been abusing our brothers and sisters do pay them but this protest by ZNBC workers is just a snippet of an example on how the economy is under performing,” Hichilema stated in a routine press statement.

The leading political figure says such development as the one at ZNBC was confirmation of failed leadership urging Zambians to remain strong and consider electing credible leadership.

“Hunger knows no choice and affects everyone,including those who sing the loudest for injustices to continue,” he said.

Hichilema has consistently cried foul over the poor coverage the public institution has accorded his political party.