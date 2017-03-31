Dan Kabwe Drops ‘No Show’ Fwayo Tembo

Power Dynamos coach Dan Kabwe was forced to drop Fwayo Tembo from the team that played the Charity Shield after he returned late from international duty.

Tembo was conspicuously missing from the Power Dynamos line up but was sported in the stands at Arthur Davies Stadium as his side went down 4-2 at the hands of Zesco United.

The Edusport product is not new to controversy in his colourful career but had seemed like toning down at Power Dynamos.

Tembo returned on duty with the national team in Zimbabwe on Monday night but waited until Wednesday afternoon to join camp leaving his coach fuming.

Kabwe dropped Tembo saying that the player did not seem interested in playing.

“We can’t say we lost because Fwayo did not play. No. But Fwayo is not in the team because he did not want to play,” said a fuming Kabwe.

And Kabwe said that former international Hichani Himoonde has to work hard if he has to earn a place in the Power Dynamos set up.

Himoonde started the match but was substituted for Martin Phiri in the second half.

“Hichani has to work hard; we have got players who were on the bench. Had it been not for the injury of our defenders things could have been different,” he said.

“We can’t put the blame on Hichani, yes he started shaky, it is a long time he started a game but he has to work hard to get to standard, so it is up to him to work hard.”

The 2012 Africa Cup winning defender has struggled to settle at a club and does not look guaranteed of a starting berth at Power Dynamos.

