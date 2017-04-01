Citizen Responsibility Or Disorderly Conduct? PF Cadre Impounds Chipata Bound Bus

Patriotic Front cadre Max Chongu this afternoon impounded a Chipata-bound bus on suspicion it had a faulty engine.

Max announced on social media he was tipped off by sources at Inter City Bus terminus in Lusaka.

The former reality TV star turned Patriotic Front die hard writes

“This afternoon after a tip off from my sources i intercepted a bus carrying passengers from intercity to eastern province, it was discovered that the steering was faulty and after stopping it i discovered that the person who was fixing it forgot one important nut which would have caused fatalities mostly in manenekela area.

“The bus belongs to katenga transport and i have stopped it by Northmead. Let’s learn to save life as citizens,” he states.