Kwese Sports Wins TV Rights For Russia 2018 World Cup

Kwesé Sports has won television rights for FIFA World Cup 2018 rights, company chief executive officer Steve Masyiwa has announced.

Masiyiwa says Kwese, a new pay television sports channel, was recently awarded Kwesé Sports the exclusive free-to-air rights to broadcast the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament in sub-Saharan Africa (except South Africa).

“Kwesé Sports will broadcast the World Cup exclusively for FREE in over 40 countries, at the same time. This has never happened before in African history.

This is why this is such a big deal for us, and for Africa!

“Kwesé Sports will broadcast the finals for free in English, French and Portuguese.

“I believe we will probably broadcast the final itself to over 250m viewers across Africa for free!” he announced.

Masiyiwa has also announced that Kwese has also secured Pay-TV rights (except South Africa) and will broadcast all matches on our other channels on the decoder and also on the Kwesé Mobile App.

“Every single game will be broadcast, but some will be only available on the decoder and Kwesé App. These particular rights will be shared with another broadcaster. It is the first time two broadcasters have shared the Pay-TV rights,” he states.

Masiyiwa says the run starts with the FIFA Confederations Cup in June and July in Russia, where Africa will be represented by Africa Cup of Nations winner, Cameroon.