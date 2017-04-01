Mexico’s ‘Barby’ Awaits Catherine Phiri In Top Of The Bill WBC Bout

Zambia’s Catherine Phiri will square off with Mexico’s Mariana “Barby” Juarez tonight to defend her WBC Bantamweight World title.
The 10 round bout is billed for the Arena Zócalo in Mexico City
Phiri won the WBC Bantamweight world title on January 30, 2016, at the Centro De Convenciones, Rosarito, Mexico, with a seventh round TD over Yazmin Rivas.
On August 27, 2016, Phiri made her first defense of her WBC Belt, and won by a first round TKO over Gabisile Tshabalala.
The Juarez vs. Phiri has been rated a five-star bout by BoxRec.
Barby is fresh from her December victory when she won the international bantamweight champion of the WBC after defeating Irma “Torbellino” Garcia at the “Oasis Arena Cancún.
The potentially explosive female bout has caused excitement in Mexico with boxing fans looking forward to what may be an interesting night.
4 Comments
Aurent
Comment: Go Catherine go and do us proud
kk peter
Catherine phiri again she will win tonight against her friends
carol bunda
What time kaili is it startinh
hummer where it hurts
Make us proud girl! we are behind you.Zambia the real Africa.