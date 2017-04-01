Power Tools Bus Driver Evans Chabala Receives Triple Excellence Awards

The driver of a Power Tools Bus who saved 43 passengers has been honored with a Safety of Excellence Award.

Evans Chabala avoided a head on collision with a speeding Fuel Tanker that overturned and burst into flames on the Great North Road. His alert action on the wheel has been heralded as an act of excellence.

More than 44 people were in the bus.

Kitwe District Commissioners Binwell Mpundu awarded Chabala the Safety of Excellence award on behalf of the Zambian government. The driver has received further recognition from both RTSA and Power Tools.

Zambia has recently suffered numerous disasters on the road some of which has been attributed to reckless driving with a lot of lives lost.

The government was forced to enforce a ban on night travel for public transports as a result of the increased road carnage.