Pres. Lungu Elated Beer Firm Has Created 5, 000 Plus Jobs

President Edgar Lungu is excited a Zambian Breweries Plc Malting Plant has so far created 5, 000 plus jobs.

The Head of State officiated at the laying of the foundation stone yesterday where he commissioned officially commissioned the multi-million-dollar Zambian Breweries Malting Plant.

“The new malting plant will contribute to creating business for farmer suppliers who will provide the brewery with barley thus spurring economic growth and job creation, ultimately putting more money in our people’s pockets,” an elated President Lungu states.

“You may wish to note that in addition to the 50 permanent jobs created at this plant during construction, over 1,100 jobs were created. A further 4,000 farm jobs from 40 commercial farmers as well as from Kasisi, Chanyanya and Kaleya small scale cooperatives have also been created.”

President Lungu has commended Zambian Breweries Plc for the giant step in expanding its operations in Zambia.

“Let me assure you that my government will continue supporting any initiative that aims at creating jobs for our people and strengthening of the Zambian Economy.

“The PF Government has put in place a number of policy measures aimed at diversifying the economy and in particular up-scaling the manufacturing sector towards higher value addition and upgrading capacity in the provision of related services,” he said.

President Lungu is confident Zambia’s economic will boom with more investment destined for various sectors.