Young Copper Bullets Return Home Tomorrow

Zambia’s Under-20 football team arrives home tomorrow after finishing second at the Adidas International tournament in South Korea.

Coach Beston Chambeshi’s fledglings are earmarked for another training camp in Europe ahead of the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The African champions are expected in Lusaka at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 14:30 hours.

Zambia is in Group C alongside Portugal, Costa Rica and Iran and will be be based at Jeju Island.

At the Adidas Korea Invitational Tournament, Zambia beat Ecuador 2-0 before losing 4-1 to South Korea.

Zambia beat Honduras 4-1 in the final match to end the tournament on a high note emerging second at the tournament.