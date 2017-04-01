ZRA Dismiss Alleged Corrupt Tender Worth K140 Million Tender

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) is fighting back allegations of corruptions in a tender awarded to a Chinese firm worth K140 million.

Opposition UPP leader Saviour Chishimba who is on an onslaught revealing alleged shady details obtaining in the ruling Patriotic Front government has made claims a deal by ZRA with a Chinese firm had corruption written all over it.

But ZRA boss Kingsley Chanda says Chishimba’s claims are unfounded and should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

Public corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda has issued a statement on behalf of the ZRA boss stating the tender was above board and done with the blessings of the Zambia Public Procurement Authority.

BELOW IS A STATEMENT ISSUED BY ZRA

The Zambia Revenue Authority has dispelled with contempt, allegations by the United Progressive Party President Saviour Chishimba purporting that the Authority dubiously awarded a contract for the design,supply, delivery, installation, supervision, configuration, testingand commissioning of an invoice management system otherwise known as electronic fiscal devices to Rightlux Services and Inspire Group.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says pursuant to the law, the Authority in line with section 26 of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) No. 12 of 2008, and the Public Procurement Regulations Statutory

Instrument No. 63 of 2011 reading in particular, regulation 12, issued a tender to facilitate the procurement of the design, supply, delivery, installation, supervision, configuration, testing and commissioning of an invoice management system (electronic fiscal devices) in the newspapers for six weeks with a further extension of one week.

Mr Chanda said the closing dates of submission of bids was Friday 3rd February, 2017 and at the time of closing a total of 10 bids were received.

He said the bids were subjected to a three-phased evaluation criteria namely preliminary, technical and commercial evaluation in accordance with the tender evaluation criteria that was provided for in the solicitation documents.

After evaluation the best bidder was recommended to the Zambia Revenue Authority tender committee in accordance with the Public Procurement Act (PPA) No. 12 of 2008 for award.

Mr Chanda said contrary to the incorrect information being circulated by the UPP President, the best evaluated bid value is K84 million and not the alleged K140 million.

The Commissioner General indicated that the Contract has not yet been awarded as alleged but the Authority wrote a notice to all the bidders indicating the best evaluated bidder and the value of the proposed contract in order to allow for any substantive objections.

At present, this has been appealed against and the due process is being followed to ensure that all concerns from aggrieved parties are addressed.

Mr. Kingsley Chanda wishes to state that the tender process is still in progress and is being done transparently and in strict adherence to the provisions of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) No. 12 of 2008.

The authority is a public institution meant to serve every Zambian regardless of their political affiliation.

It is therefore NOT right for any politician to start dragging the authority into politics”.

Mr. Chanda has assured all Zambians that the contract will be offered to the best bidder in accordance with the Laws of the Republic of Zambia.

Issued by: Topsy Sikalinda

Corporate Communications Manager

Zambia Revenue Authority