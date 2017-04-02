Mexico’s Barby Dethrones Catherine Phiri

Zambia’s Catherine Phiri has surrendered the WBC Bantamweight World title to Mexico’s Mariana “Barby” Juarez after losing a 10 round bout on points.

It was the 30-year-old Zambian lost a fight in her 14 bout career. The clash was held at Arena Zócalo in Mexico City.

Juarez was two good for the home girl. She won eight of the 10 rounds. Catherine was only good enough when she came close to showing her prowess in the 6 and 7th rounds.

Phiri won the WBC Bantamweight world title on January 30, 2016, at the Centro De Convenciones, Rosarito, Mexico, with a seventh round TD over Yazmin Rivas.

On August 27, 2016, Phiri made her first defense of her WBC Belt, and won by a first round TKO over Gabisile Tshabalala.