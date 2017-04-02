Veep Inonge Tests Political Pulse In Western Province

Vice President Inonge Wina has tested the political waters in Barotseland ahead of next weekend’s Kuomboka ceremony to be graced by President Edgar Lungu.

Barotseland has over the year been a political landmine with a fierce call for secession from Zambia dominating political discourse in the region.

The Litunga is also embroiled in a battle with some of his subjects rebelling against him and dragging him to court.

On February 3, 2017 some subjects of the Litunga filed a court action asking him to step down for alleged gross incompetence.

With the Kuomboka coming up next Saturday, Wina went to Western Province on a reconnaissance mission to test the ground.

She toured some projects among them the Mongu-Kalabo road. The Kuomboka ceremony has not been held since 2013.