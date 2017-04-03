Citizen Blames Judiciary For Political Instability

Political analyst Chris Zimba has charged that the Judiciary has contributed to heightening the political tension in the country by the delaying to resolve the political impasse arising from last year’s elections.

Zimba says it is unfortunate that six months after the elections, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has refused to recognize President Edgar Lungu.

He says it is important that the Court expedite hearing the UPND petition case before the High Court to help bring about political stability in the country.

Zimba says it worrying to see political enmity continuing especially between the UPND and PF.

Source QFM