Government Plans To Regulate Sale Of Alcohol; Junta Maybe Banned

Government has formally begun working on a plan to regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol in Zambia.
Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale has disclosed that he has to this effect already had meetings with alcohol producers in Zambia.
Mwale says it has been established that there is illegal production of alcohol in the Country whose brands do not have traces of the manufactures.
He says government is aware that some of the illicit alcohol brands commonly known as Junta are produced in neighboring countries like Malawi and Tanzania were they are in fact banned.
He states that government is however working with other relevant authorities at border entry points to ensure that these illicit beers are not allowed to hit the Zambian market.
Mwale adds that government is on course in protecting the liver of the consumers by thoroughly regulating the sale and consumption of illicit beers.
MR NICE
Native
Vincent could do well to learn from history by reading up on the prohibition that the US govt undertook against alcohol trading, distribution and consumption but failed lamentably. Even today the US still has a thriving “moonshine” activity. PF need to work hard to command some respect on the subject of alcoholism when they are themselves led by an alcoholic (who was probably “yeltsined” when he delivered the “junta” speech in parliament). What moral authority do they think they have? Lead by example first then demand the same conduct from those you claim to lead.
Andile
BILL MWEWA FIFFA
BILL MWEWA FIFFA
savage
hummer where it hurts
Was it not yesturday when a multimillion alcohol plant received praises?.Beer is here to stay,after all it is a livehood for us who sell in sheebins.Junta is very affordable to many Chakolwas unlike Jameson or what ever.To fight junta better close all liquor processing plants first and it will be oooyaayaa to katata and seven days brewers.(Mosi truly Zambian),kikikikikikiki mai kalangaaaaaa.
kk peter
haggai
tenze banthu
Junta iyende chabe ma youths baonongeka..