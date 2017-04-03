Government Plans To Regulate Sale Of Alcohol; Junta Maybe Banned

Government has formally begun working on a plan to regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol in Zambia.

Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale has disclosed that he has to this effect already had meetings with alcohol producers in Zambia.

Mwale says it has been established that there is illegal production of alcohol in the Country whose brands do not have traces of the manufactures.

He says government is aware that some of the illicit alcohol brands commonly known as Junta are produced in neighboring countries like Malawi and Tanzania were they are in fact banned.

He states that government is however working with other relevant authorities at border entry points to ensure that these illicit beers are not allowed to hit the Zambian market.

Mwale adds that government is on course in protecting the liver of the consumers by thoroughly regulating the sale and consumption of illicit beers.