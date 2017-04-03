Zambia Can’t Slip Into Genocide, says Frank Bwalya

The ruling PF has dismissed as unrealistic suggestions that Zambia is at the verge of having a genocide.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says it is not possible for a Christian nation like Zambia to have genocide as the opposition UPND wants people to fear.

Bwalya has wondered how possibly a genocide can occur when it has never been a Zambian spirit for people to kill each other based on ethnicity.

Bwalya notes that history confirms it that even at a time when there was a one party state in Zambia none of the over 70 tribes turned against each other.

Bwalya says the ruling PF does not therefore think that six years of its being in power Zambians can turn against each other in a mass killing because they do not like President Edgar Lungu.

He says this is particularly that what has been achieved in the last six years the PF has been in power is already being compared to what has been achieved by all previous governments.

Bwalya says as far as he believes a genocide can never therefore occur even if another political party came to power after the ruling PF.