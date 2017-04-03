Zambia Can’t Slip Into Genocide, says Frank Bwalya

The ruling PF has dismissed as unrealistic suggestions that Zambia is at the verge of having a genocide.
PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says it is not possible for a Christian nation like Zambia to have genocide as the opposition UPND wants people to fear.
Bwalya has wondered how possibly a genocide can occur when it has never been a Zambian spirit for people to kill each other based on ethnicity.
Bwalya notes that history confirms it that even at a time when there was a one party state in Zambia none of the over 70 tribes turned against each other.
Bwalya says the ruling PF does not therefore think that six years of its being in power Zambians can turn against each other in a mass killing because they do not like President Edgar Lungu.
He says this is particularly that what has been achieved in the last six years the PF has been in power is already being compared to what has been achieved by all previous governments.
Bwalya says as far as he believes a genocide can never therefore occur even if another political party came to power after the ruling PF.
Native
What achievements is Frank talking about? 1. A failed FISP? 2. “Accelerated infrastructural development” that’s already crumbling 6/7 months after commissioning? Like the roads being uprooted by “mushrooms”? Genocide is triggered by by tribal talk like the one PF propagates. Genocide is when you retire hardworking citizens supposedly in the “national interest” for originating from regions that do not subscribe to a party’s warped sense of values. Genocide is when you attempt to make official (via the Lisimba Commission) the “ostracization” of a section of the country’s people for their voting choices when the national constitution guarantees them freedom to choose politically into public office those candidates they deem most capable of delivering equitable political, social and economic development. It does not matter what “sugar coated” language Frank uses because genocide is real and happening as occurred via police brutality in kanyama yesterday. Citizens not supportive of PF governance performance need to be PEACEFULLY CONVINCED that PF indeed is capable of delivering equitable development. The Public Order Act prescribes very clearly what freedoms citizens are guaranteed and nowhere does the “minister” of the interior mandated to directly play a part in actually allowing/prohibiting peaceful assemblies of citizens in the lawful conduct of their social, political, religious or economic affairs.
GBM
Correct!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Kuenda pwetu
Iwe useless kabwalya, why are prophesying genocide in our motherland…did u listern to youself b4 u opened your useless & stinking mouth? Talk sense mwana
Emmanuel
I Think Upnd’s Ar Satanist
voice of petauke
We are not one of that generation, which was weak.we are the new generation and every thing we do new Mr bwalya.your idea of pouring out in ICC shows that you are near.you are one of them,you are getting good money,drinking with them everything you are with and you are here saying useless. Good hell and speak to your meants okay
maid in Manhattan
Please stop talking about war Zambia shall forever remain a Christian national