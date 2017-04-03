Zesco United Coach Celebrates Charity Shield Victory

Zesco United coach Zlatko Krmpotic has expressed delight at picking his first piece of silverware in Zambia after his side beat Nkana 2-0 in the Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu Charity Shield.

And Nkana coach Zeddy Saileti said the 12 time league champions will challenge for the title in the 2017 season.

The Serbian was handed the reins at Zesco United in February following the departure of George Lwandamina at the close of the 2016 season.

Krmpotic said he was happy for his players but will now focus on their Confederation Cup fixture away to Enugu Rangers in Nigeria over the weekend.

“I am very happy, congratulations to my players first, this is for my players, it is not for me,” said an elated Krmpotic.

He also reserved some respect for his opponents on the day, “Also congratulations to the opponent, good opponent, good team they put in everything. We give respect they gave everything to this game.”

The Zesco coach said he has penned some notes on Enugu Rangers from the Nigerian side’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

“Enugu is a good team, they are champions in Nigeria. We must go with respect but I think Zesco have got chance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saileti said his side was happy to have warmed up against strong opposition in the Charity Shield where they beat Zanaco 3-0 in the semi finals before being overcome by Zesco United in the final via a 2-0 result.

Zesco will be on continental duty in Nigeria where they will engage Enugu Rangers on Sunday with in the CAF Confederations Cup the return leg set for April 14, 2017 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The Ndola side had good run in the CAF Champions League last year reaching the semi finals of the continent’s top tier competition.