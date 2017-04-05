FAZ To Act On Nkana Behaviour

The Football Association of Zambia has finally acted on the un-sports manly behaviour exhibited by Nkana Football Club players and fans in their 2-0 loss to Zesco United in the Charity Shield final on Sunday.

Nkana players Donashano Malama and Walter Bwalya caught the spotlight in a foul tempered encounter that saw the former sent off for stomping on Zesco player Ben Bahn while the latter shoved referee Wellington Kaoma.

Fans pelted missiles on the running track forcing a four minute stoppage as the authorities tried to calm things down.

Malama was sent off with Nkana down 1-0 while Bwalya got a yellow card for his act.

Nkana fans were incensed igniting their long simmering beef with the whistle-man whom they accuse of having an axe to grind with them.

FULL STATEMENT

Football Association of Zambia

PRESS STATEMENT (For Immediate Release)

Football House, Lusaka

04 April 2017

FAZ will not entertain hooliganism in football

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has opened up investigations into the conduct of Nkana football club supporters during last Sunday’s Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Charity Shield final featuring Zesco United and Nkana at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

As FAZ, we deplore the unruly behavior exhibited by Nkana football club supporters during last Sunday’s finals in which Nkana lost 2-0.

FAZ is currently working closely with the Zambia Police Service and the Match Commissioner in compiling the necessary evidence.

The Association will decide on the precise action to take in accordance with the disciplinary code.

FAZ has zero tolerance towards hooliganism from any football club and will not hesitate to dispense disciplinary action against erring clubs.

FAZ will not hesitate to ban supporters or clubs that indulge in behavior that doesn’t promote the spirit of fair play.

All football clubs will be held accountable for their fans conduct.

Our clubs should therefore, take the lead in sensitizing their supporters on the dangers of hooliganism both to life and property.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Desmond Katongo

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER