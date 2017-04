Zambia’s main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has vowed to stop the PF government under President Edgar Lungu from leaving the International Criminal Court.

Hichilema says he has friends across the globe and that he will use his connections to block Zambia from leaving the ICC.

The PF government has embarked on a countrywide survey to find out if Zambia should leave the ICC.

Justice minister Given Lubinda announced that K2 billion was already allocated in the budget.