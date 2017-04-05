Lee Kawanu Sneaks Enock Mwepu Out of Zambia As Wrangle Brews Over Edward Chilufya In Under-20 Gold Rush

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee member Lee Kawanu has sneaked Napsa Stars and Zambia Under-20 midfielder Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu out of the country to attend trials in Austria.

And a wrangle is brewing between FAZ Division One outfit Mphande Academy of Kasama and Super Division side Lumwana Radiants over star midfielder Edward Chilufya after the latter lured the player for K12, 000.

According to sources, Mwepu left the country at noon yesterday without the knowledge of NAPSA Stars and the FAZ secretariat.

The sources disclosed that NAPSA Stars have since written to FAZ expressing their displeasure about the player’s disappearance which had the blessing of one of its officials.

Kawanu, who owns Kafue Celtic, has a number of players in the Zambia Under-20 who he directly or indirectly manages as player agent.

Mwepu is on a one year loan to NAPSA, but Kawanu is desparate to maximize on revenue for himself and his club by sending the players abroad even if it means throwing Zambia’s World Cup preparations into disarray.

Meanwhile, Under-20 coach Beston Chambeshi has been implicated in a player transfer scandal after his club Lumwana Radiants lured Chilufya to Solwezi shortly after the player arrived from South Korea.

The move blocks Chilufya from traveling to Sweden where he has been offered a 400,000 euro deal. Chilufya scored a winner against South Africa during the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final and went on to score against Honduras during the four nations invitation tournament in South Korea.

Chilufya is on the wanted list of Swedish Top Club FC Djurgardens IF, La Liga outfits Celta Vigo as well as Moïse Katumbi’s TP Mazembe of Congo DR.

But it is the Swedes who dangled the best offer and summoned the budding goal scorer three weeks ago to finalise a contract.