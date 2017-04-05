Opinion: Hichilema’s Trump Call Card

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has got everybody talking about his claim that he has been talking to United States of America President Donald Trump.

The mighty Hichilema says Trump tells him he will shift his attention to Africa once he has settled in the oval office. Of course Hichilema has a right to talk to anybody he feels like. But it is just that possibility that he has never talked to Trump that makes the whole claim one hell of a circus.

Why would Hichilema want to be talking to Trump? Hichilema reminds us of that one neighborhood showoff that doesn’t match his words with action. One that would go to town about having a hold on the coolest car, mobile phone or lady but in reality does not have a grip on those things.

Hichilema’s biggest complex is wanting to be in the shoes of President Edgar Lungu. Hichilema imagines himself as President Lungu and wants to do things that a President does even when he is not President.

He imagines himself intimidating judges, calling them names when they do not do things according to his expectations. He goes about harassing the international community to give him a hearing. He has often told everyone how President Lungu is just too common a man to be President and that he is the smarter one.

In all these hallucinations he does not imagine that President Lungu outsmarted him. Even when the country has gotten used to his outlandish pronouncements his trump card went a tad too far not for the incredulity of substance but childishness of its tone.

So what if Hichilema is talking to Trump? Are we supposed to all be jubilating that Hichilema has got hold of Trump on the other end of the telephone? In any case who would be bragging about talking to Trump? Any keen follower of global politics would not be lost on the toxicity of being associated with Trump.

So brother Hichilema please take it easy no one is going to buy your trump card. Just in case you missed it here it is again, “I would not want to disclose so much but just know that we are talking to President Trump. Once he has settled down, he will deal with all these African dictators who are abusing human rights,” said Hichilema.