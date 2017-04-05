Zesco United Head To Nigeria

Zambia’s CAF Confederation Cup flag carriers Zesco United departs for Nigeria today where they will face Enugu Rangers in the first leg of their pre-group stage encounter.

Coach Zlatko Krmpotic has named his 18 member travelling party that has seen new arrivals Fackson Kapumbu and Dave Daka remain firmly in the Zesco regular set up.

According to a list released to Fazfootball.com by Zesco United media officer Katebe Chengo, Krmpotic will be without the injured Jackson Mwanza and Mischeck Chaila while Idriss Mbombo is out due to suspension after accumulating two yellow cards.

In the first round, the 2016 CAF Champions League semi finalists saw off Burundi side Les Messager Ngozi beating them 2-0 at home before drawing 2-all away in Bujumbura.

The match against Enugu Rangers will be played on Sunday,9th April at Nnandi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu at 16h00 local time (15 hours Zambian Time).

Zesco United will depart at 15∶30 hours aboard Ethiopian Airways from Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola.

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Jacob Banda, Lameck Nyangu

DEFENDERS

Ben Adama Banh, David Owino Odhiambo, Daut Musekwa, Bernard Mapili, Marcel Kalonde,Fackson Kapumbu,Bornwell Silengo

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu Agay, Mwape Mwelwa , John Chingandu,Kondwani Mtonga, Bwalya Chiti

STRIKERS

Jesse Jackson Were, Lazarous Kambole,Dave Daka,Maybin Kalengo,Patrick Kangolo