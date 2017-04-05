ZRA Auctions Post Property

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has started disposing of assets belonging to Fred M’membe’s Post Newspapers marking a giant step in wiping off his media empire built over 27 years.

M’membe’s Post Newspapers is facing liquidation over a disputed K51 million tax debt that has seen creditors move in to recover what is owed.

According to a notice circulated in the press by the ZRA Debt Recovery Unit, Post Newspapers assets will go on sale to the public including the printing press that had been the lifeblood of The Post Newspapers.

The Post Newspapers Printing Press was top grade and will be a hot cake for those that had been praying to catch with M’membe at the peak of his powers.

Other assets that will go on sale on April 22, 2017 are office and studio equipment, furniture and fittings and trucks.

Viewing of the assets for prospective buyers has been set over two days on April 20-21.

M’membe who is currently reportedly out of the country has been hit by a litany of court cases in what he claims is political persecution for his paper’s anti government stance.

His wife, Mutinta has also been caught up with his business associates Nchima and Mutembo Nchito also on the receiving end of state terror.

The Lusaka High Court, on the instruction of a group of former employees appointed a provisional liquidator in M’membe’s nemesis Lewis Mosho.

Former Post Newspapers employee Abel Mbozi, Roy Habaalu and Andrew Chiwenda drove the final nail in their former Post Newspapers boss’ coffin by agreeing to be the ones that could sue M’membe in exchange for government jobs.