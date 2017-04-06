FAZ DC Summon Nkana For Unruly Behaviour

FAZ has summoned Nkana Football Club over the unruly behaviour exhibited by their players and fans during a Charity Shield final played on Sunday.

The fans pelted assorted missiles on the running track as Zesco United overwhelmed their players on the pitch where also players Donashano Malama and Walter Bwalya entangled themselves in unsportman behaviour.

Malama was red carded for stomping on Ben Bahn while Bwalya was lucky to escape with a yellow card in a game that was broadcast live on Super Sport.

The team will appear before the disciplinary committee on Saturday April 8, 2017 in Lusaka.

“Nkana has been summoned in connection with their fans’ unruly behaviour during last Sunday’s Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndlovu Charity Shield final between Zesco United and Nkana at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium,” said FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo .

The disciplinary hearing will come hours before the Zambian league kicksoff with Nkana scheduled to host Nakambala Leopards.