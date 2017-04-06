Kawanu Accuses NAPSA Of Insincerity; He’s On Loan & Can Be Released Anytime

Lee Kawanu, the owner of Kafue Celtic who owns Under-20 midfielder Enock Mwepu, says the player can leave NAPSA any time he wants.

Kawanu who loaned Mwepu to NAPSA hit back to allegations he had sneaked Mwepu out of the country without clearance from the club and the FAZ Secretariat.

According to a statement attributed to Kawanu, the player is in Europe at the invitation of Austria outfit Salzurburg FC. Kawanu claims NAPSA had no right to complain over the player because they were aware of the terms of the loan.

NAPSA have written to FAZ questioning the release of the player when he was on their books for this season.

“Enock is a Celtic player who we got from an Academy in Chambishi and put through school. He’s on loan at Napsa. The terms of his loan deal are such that if a foreign team expresses interest in him then he has to be released.

“Celtic’s priority lies in providing a great future for a Celtic boy. I will just take the mudslinging in my stride like I have always done as long as we have this great talent at a good developmental club in Europe and eventually a big club.

“We are confident that “Computer” can fit in this developmental model for Celtic young players,” Kawanu said.

Kawanu said FAZ had guided that the Zambia Under-20 stars be allowed time after the South Korea trip to go for trials as well as rest.

He further disclosed Mwepu was wanted in Austria earlier but had to wait until after the Korea invitational tournament last month.

“Unfortunately, Mwepu’s trip had been postponed due to the Korea trip. So he had to go now or wait until after the World Cup.

“I sympathise with Napsa Stars who were eager to use the boy this weekend in the Super Division. But we have to consider the long term future of these boys,” the FAZ executive committee member who interest has not been developing football, but selling players, is quoted on social media.

Meanwhile, Mpande Youth Academy have written to complain about manouvers by Lumwana Radiants to lure the player to Solwezi when he was due to leave for Sweden on Tuesday.

Edward Chilufya is set to travel to Sweden but was swiftly coerced by named officials to abandon the trip and instead accept a K12, 000 deal by Lumwana as opposed to the 400, 000 euros package offered by the Swedish side.

There is massive rush for Under-20 talents as FAZ officials, scouts and player agent jostle in cash in on lucrative contracts the players are set to sign after winning the junior Africa Cup of Nations.