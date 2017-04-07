Kampyongo Goes For Kabimba; “He’s A Politcal Non-entity”

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has come out guns blazing after Rainbow Party president Wynter Kabimba branded him incompetent.

Kabimba said that Kampyongo did not understand his role as minister and wanted to act as a constable to break opposition gatherings.

The Rainbow party leader said Kampyongo confessed to giving the order to the police to break up the UPND Kanyama rally hence exonerating the police from any wrong doing.

But Kampyongo has hit back labelling Kabimba a political disaster who had failed to run a political party.

He said that Kabimba had even failed to marshal votes enough to win a parliamentary seat in his failed presidential bid.

“What is he talking about when even my results as a parliamentary candidate beat his record as presidential candidate,” said Kampyongo.

“It is him who thrives on bootlickers look at the empire he built when he was minister.”

Kampyongo added: “The man has been a disaster as a politician just look at the Rainbow Party where the man does not know whether he is general secretary or president. He is the last person I can consult if ever I have political problems.”