May God Deliver Those Against Bishop Imakando For Owning A Mansion – Chibwe Katebe

Zambian top comedian Chibwe Katebe has offered a pray to God to deliver Zambians that have lashed out at Bread of Life Overseer Bishop Joe Imakando for his effort to put up a mult-million kwacha dwelling.

Chibwe, one of the many Bishop Imakando followers, has accused Zambians of being in bondage for not appreciating their own.

He writes, “If he was Nigerian or American most of you who are busy slandering him would have been saluting him, may God deliver you from this ancestral spirit that makes you fight every Zambian who does better than you.”

Katebe adds… “Bishop Imakando, a man I shall forever salute and honor ….worked, grew up mentored by him. A true general in his area of calling, a national hero, he has excelled in all areas.”

Freelance journalist Noel Sichalwe adds his voice to supporting Bishop Imakando.

He writes “I don’t understand why people are unhappy with success. Bishop Joe Imakando has unveiled a new modern house and people’s feathers are raffled.

“The Bishop is not just a pastor but also a businessman. He is a property developer, that is, he buys properties like this one in the picture, develops them and sales at a market value.

“He’s actually a wise pastor who doesn’t necessarily depend on church money to survive. He can comfortably enjoy life outside the church except that you can’t divorce him from the church because that’s his calling from God.”

Bishop Imakando has recently endured a barrage of attack online after pictures of his newly built mansion were posted on social media.