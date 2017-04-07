NAPSA Unveils New Kit

Napsa Stars Football Club have unveiled their kit for the 2017 MTN/FAZ Super League season with yellow being their home colour while blue will be their away strip.

Coach Tenant Chilumba is hoping to push the pensioners to the top end of the table this term after they ended last season in 10th position.

The 2017 season promises a lot of fireworks with clubs outdoing each other in the display of equipment and other facilities.

It has become a status symbol to flaunt the flashiest team bus, attire and even money being bandied around adds to the excitement ahead of the 2017 season.

Napsa opens its 2017 fixture on Saturday at home to Nchanga Rangers at Edwin Imboela Stadium with kickoff at 15:00 hours.

Charges have been pegged at K30 VIP, K20 grandstand and K10 open wing.