Opinion: Opinion: Kuomboka Should Not Be Turned Into A Political Battleground

The Lozi people of Western Province will finally have their moment in the sunshine when the globally famed Kuomboka Ceremony makes a return to Barotseland since 2013.

Understandably there is a lot of hype and anxiety over the Kuomboka Ceremony with even politicians positioning themselves to make political statements even by merely being present at the event. So anxious is the situation that the police have had to announce they will deploy over 600 officers to keep an eye on security.

There is even talk of politicians angling in with politically calculated moves that has put some nervousness to the quiet natured people of Barotseland. Why should anybody want to turn the Kuomboka Ceremony into a political battleground?

The people of Barotseland have waited for four years to have their moment in the sunshine, let not politics ruin their day. The sanctity of this ceremony in the Barotse scheme of things is too important to be ruined by politics.

The peaceful nature of the ordinary Barotseland citizens should not be disturbed by politics. This is supposed to proudly display their culture and a moment when we all get to adorn the Musisi and Siziba (traditional Lozi outfits) that marks them out from everyone else.

The people must not be anxious about being swarmed with 600 police officers as if there is imminent trouble.

Granted Barotseland has undercurrents of turmoil over their age old demand for secession and also some subjects have revolted against the Litunga accusing him of incompetence but this is one moment to bring the people of Barotseland together and display the splendour of their traditions.

Our call is that the general citizenry take the opportunity to sample the Barotse culture and learn from the westerners lessons on organizing a successful ceremony.

It is also our call that after such a long wait to finally have the Kuomboka back on radar it will be a joyful occasion for the country.

We are also mindful that quiet too often space has proved too small for President Edgar Lungu and his archrival United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema but we are hopeful that they can for once take the lead in quietening the atmosphere.

Every year, the Barotse plains are invaded by the floods of higher levels that creep across the villages and pastures, compelling all the inhabitants to move to the plain’s margins, or indeed, in the hilly areas of the forest.