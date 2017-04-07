Sunday Chanda Celebrates New PF Role; Thanks Pres. Lungu & Pledges Loyalty

Former MMD member Sunday Chanda has accepted his new role as ruling Patriotic Front director of media with humility and gratitude.

Chanda, a staunch campaigner for Pres. Lungu, has been rewarded with the role of party director media after he fell out of favour with the inner circle over a year ago.

He writes, “it is with a deep sense of gratitude and humility to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Secretary General of the Party Hon Davies Mwila that I have received the news of my appointment as Media Director of the PF.

“This has indeed come at a time when others could have been more qualified and in a position to do better; I do not take this gesture lightly.

With the support from the Party leadership and membership of the PF, I pray that I can add my the little to the more.

Thank you for the messages of goodwill coming from members of the public who may not necessarily be PF. Your contributions and advise will be valued on this Journey. To the PF family….Let’s get to work!”

The Patriotic Front has elevated foot soldie Chanda to the position Director of Media.

Chanda has since becoming a PF member regularly stood in the line of fire in defence of everything the ruling party will take.

The appointment also comes a consolation after being by-passed for adoption as candidate for Kanchbiya, a seat he lost when he attempted to contest on the MMD ticket in 2011.

Previous occupants of that position are Chanda Mfula and the political troublemaker Brian Hapunda.

The announcement was made today by PF secretary general Davis Mwila.