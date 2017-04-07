Wedson Nyirenda Assembles 26 Bullets For CHAN Fixture

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned 26 players for a local camp as he continues to build for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Nyirenda has handed debut call ups to a host of players among them Nkana goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga, Lumwana Radiants midfielders Eddie Sinyangwe and Hilary Bwalya.

The first local camp culminated into an international friendly against Zimbabwe during the FIFA International window in March that ended 0-all.

Nyirenda has his sights on assembling a strong team that will carry the Zambian flag during the qualifiers with a fixture against Swaziland in July in the knockout stages of the CHAN qualifiers.

Team manager Chris Chibuye released the names to Fazfootball.com saying the team will enter into residential camp on Sunday and will break on Wednesday.

Chibuye said the local camps will help Nyirenda have a look at the local players that could be fitted in the Chipolopolo set up.

He said Zesco United players had been excused as they would be out on continental duty in Nigeria and only return in the country mid next week.

“We will be in camp starting from Sunday and the coach has added more players that he wants to look at,” Chibuye said.

Meanwhile, Zambia has slumped seven places on the FIFA/COCA COLA World Rankings to occupy 26th place on the global stage and 26th in Africa.

The spectacular fall is largely due inactivity having only played Cameroun in November last year in a 1-all result in the Russia World Cup qualifier and a modest international friendly against Zimbabwe on March 26, 2017.

Zambia has slipped from 90th to 97th position with three places shy of 100th ranking.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Racha Kola (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS:

Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), George Chilufya, Ziyo Tembo, Taonga Bwembya (Zanaco), Given Sinyangwe, Donashano Malama (both Nkana), Mumbi Mweene, Adrian Chama (both Green Buffaloes), Isaac Siamujompa (Nchanga Rangers)

MIDFIELDERS:

Fwayo Tembo, Kelvin Mubanga (both Power Dynamos), Eddie Sinyangwe (Lumwana Radiants), Richard Kasonde, Augustine Mulenga (both Zanaco), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dynamos), Austin Banda (Napsa Stars), Hilary Bwalya (Lumwana Radiants), Jacob Ngulube (Nkana)

STRIKERS:

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Green Lwitika (Green Eagles), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars).