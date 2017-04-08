Hichilema & GBM Get Thunderous Welcome In Barotseland

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his vice Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba received a thunderous welcome to Mongu where they have travelled to attend the Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozis.

The crowd that waited for them in Mongu was even bigger as their supporters were all over the streets with some chanting UPND slogans, giving Hichilema and GBM a triumphant entry into Mongu.

Western Province has transformed into a stronghold for the opposition UPND joining Southern and North Western.

President Edgar Lungu is also expected to officiate at the Kuomboka Ceremony and arrives tomorrow.

Hichilema paid tribute to Mongu residents for the thunderous welcome.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to you all and the People of Kaoma, Western province.

“On our to Mongu, we drove through the Kaoma township and happily thousands of people ran to the roadside to just catch a glimpse of us.

“Clearly, no one can shield what they feel inside their hearts but we want to assure the nation through them that we owe them development, unity, peace and oneness.

“We are in Western Province to attend the Kuomboka ceremony and like we have always stated, we will never interfere with Chiefdoms and we will respect the wish of our people.

“Zambia belongs to us all, and so shall it be forever,” he says.