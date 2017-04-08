Police Gun Down Two Criminals

Police have gunned down two criminals in an exchange of fire in Lusaka’s Makeni area after thwarting a planned robbery.

The incident happened on Wednesday as police ambushed the robbers who were about to stage a heist.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said earlier police received intelligence reports that criminals were about to stage a robbery in Makeni area.

The thieves had laid an ambush for an Indian who was going towards that site from Makeni.

Police officers rushed to the area and found a white Toyota Corolla whose number plate was covered with mud and two men on board.

Katongo said upon seeing the police, the driver of the Corolla sped off heading towards Kanyama Township leaving two companions behind who had stepped out of the vehicle.

“The thieves exchanged fire with police and they were shot. They were pronounced dead upon arrival at the University Teaching Hospitals,” Katongo said.

An AK 47 rifle was recovered with seven rounds of ammunition.

The deceased had not yet been identified and police are hunting for the other two run-away suspects.