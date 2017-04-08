Rivals: Pres. Lungu & Hichilema Share Kuomboka Stage

Political rivals President Edgar Lungu and opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema today share the stage at the Kuomboka Ceremony of the Lozi people.

President Lungu said the event was exciting and went on well.

“I must admit that it is indeed a priviledge to board the Nalikwanda together with the Litunga as it sail to Limulunga. I want to reaffirm my government’s commitment to work with traditional leaders in promoting our culture, peace and unity,” he said.

Hichilema also said he had a wonderful time in Mongu where he received a thunderous welcome.

“We are still in Mongu with our Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) for the Kuomboka Ceremony. This morning we went to Lealui and joined other dignitaries in celebrating the Kuomboka ceremony.

“Like, we have been stating, traditional ceremonies must be part of the wider economic diversification programmes.

“Most importantly, they help in tracing and maintaining our national heritage for the future generations as they define who we are,” he said.

Although both leaders seemed to have enjoyed their moments at the historic traditional ceremony, neither of the two acknowledged the other’s presence at the ceremony.