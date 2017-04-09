Buffaloes Wallop ‘Mighty’ Wanderers

Green Buffaloes this afternoon handed Mufulira Wanderers a 3-0 lesson on the second day of the FAZ Super Division kick-off.

Buffaloes victory pushed the army side top of the table where they join Napsa Stars who also hauled an identical scoreline against Nchanga Rangers in Week One.

At Heroes Stadium, the battle of the two Dynamos ended a thrilling 3-all result. Power Dynamos came from a 2-0 down to lead 3-2 but could not finish off the match with maximum points as Lusaka Dynamos collected a point at the death of time.

Meanwhile, defending champions Zanaco were held to a 1-all draw on the first day of the MTN/FAZ Super Division by Red Arrows on Saturday.

Bruce Musakanya put the airmen ahead in the 19th minute but Ziyo Tembo hit back five minutes later when he drilled home from close range.

Red Arrows had skipper Bronson Chama sent off in the 48th minute for stomping Zanaco’s Ernest Mbewe.

In the lunchtime kickoff at Heroes Stadium Andrew Phiri scored from the spot in the 22nd minute when City of Lusaka goalie Gift Ngwira brought down Greenwell Witika.

Phiri’s goal was the first for 2017 MTN/FAZ Super Division with the Choma based side starting strong.

Napsa Stars lead the log on three points alongside Choma Eagles and Lumwana with the pensioners having a better goal difference having scored more goals.

MTN/FAZ Super Division Week One Full Results:

Nkana 1-1 Nakambala

Real Nakonde 0-0 Buildcon

Kabwe Warriors 2-2 Nkwazi

Lumwana Radiants 1-0 Forest Rangers

Zanaco 1-1 Red Arrows

City of Lusaka 0-1 Choma Eagles

Napsa Stars 3-0 Nchanga Rangers

SUNDAY 9th April, 2017

Green Buffaloes 3-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Lusaka Dynamos 3-3 Power Dynamos

Postponed:

Zesco v Konkola Blades