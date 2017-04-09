  1. Home
Headlines

Hichilema Flexes Muscle In Presidential Motorcade

In a clear provocative and rather schoolboy style of politics, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday took to the road to show President Edgar Lungu who between the two was popular.

No doubt, Hichilema enjoys considerable support in Western Province, but there was little need, if any, to go on a car race with the presidential motorcade.

In the picture, the UPND leader’s “BAE” vehicle, and President Edgar Lungu of PF in a GRZ vehicle.

This was on the Mongu – Limulunga road on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Kuomboka ceremony.

12 Comments

  1. Chiza Sinyangwe

    May be it’s time now pipo decided to talk

    Reply

  2. g

    what is hh trying to show.Shuld we call him exallence in mongu.Boma ni boma .zambia has one president at a time.

    Reply

  3. Bk

    But. This doesn’t make hh president of Zambia

    Reply

  4. Bk

    Pure under five politics. If hh was popular why was he rejected?

    Reply

  5. Samuel

    HH thought by doing what he was doing he will became the new replican president if this peaceful Zambia,in Western & southern part of this country we how those people praise him even more than there king,so I can’t be surprised .

    Reply

  6. hakainyera hetuvi

    not my president.I wish i was the one.

    Reply

  7. kasman

    Indeed that was childish of its worst,What for when u already know that u are popular than ur friend?

    Reply

  8. Mwape Kapaya

    Baice Abena HH na GBM

    Reply

  9. OneNation

    Mr. Hichilema is playing very dangerous games. He is lucky ECL is level-headed man. This is very stupid and careless, and cannot be allowed to continue. Mr. Hichilema needs urgent help – some senior people need to talk to him. You CANNOT push the presidential motorcade to the side of the road as this picture shows.

    Reply

  10. op

    why comparing with ecl.

    Reply

  11. Lys

    Iye

    Reply

  12. Kalok

    Absolutely unnecessary if I may say so.

    Reply

