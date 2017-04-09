Hichilema Flexes Muscle In Presidential Motorcade

In a clear provocative and rather schoolboy style of politics, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema yesterday took to the road to show President Edgar Lungu who between the two was popular.

No doubt, Hichilema enjoys considerable support in Western Province, but there was little need, if any, to go on a car race with the presidential motorcade.

In the picture, the UPND leader’s “BAE” vehicle, and President Edgar Lungu of PF in a GRZ vehicle.

This was on the Mongu – Limulunga road on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the Kuomboka ceremony.