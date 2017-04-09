UPND: We Never Blocked Pres. Lungu’s Motorcade; We Would Have Given Way

Opposition UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has denied the party’s leader blocked President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade in a show of political muscle in Western Province.

Kakoma says the UPND convoy did not block the President’s Lungu’s motorcade because they didn’t see it coming.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

PRESS RELEASE

9/04/17

WE NEVER BLOCKED LUNGU’S MOTORCADE

We would have courteously given way to the motorcade carrying Edgar Lungu had we seen it coming.

Assertions that we opted to drive side by side with the motorcade that was carrying Lungu are not a true reflection of what transpired.

We are a law abiding party and we do understand the rules of road usage. We cannot put the lives of innocent people in the line of danger over who has the right of way.

As you can see from the pictures, we were driving in a convey of vehicles and without warning we just saw state vehicles overtaking us at a very high speed.

Only when they passed us did we notice that it was Edgar Lungu’s motorcade. We couldn’t make an abrupt stop considering that we were also in a motorcade.

Doing so would have caused an accident of unimaginable proportions that would have resulted in the injuries or death of some of our members.

We wish to make it clear here that we are not in a childish or petty competition with Edgar Lungu. We will gladly give way if notified but in this case we were also caught unaware.

As you can see from the pictures we were on the left lane meaning the cars carrying Edgar Lungu were the ones doing the overtaking.

Our vehicles actually slowed down and others even attempted to stop so as to pave way amid the confusion.

None of our vehicles attempted to block the motorcade but instead kept to the left lane giving Edgar Lungu’s motorcade enough space to over take us.

We are just thankful to God that nobody was hurt in the process. We feel the police should have conducted themselves in a professional manner to send am advance party to clear the road to ensure that all road users were guaranteed of a safe passage.

It’s strange that there were no sweeping vehicles or police motor bikes with sirens to warn us there was a motorcade coming behind us.

Charles Kakoma

UPND SPOKESPERSON