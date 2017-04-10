Chipenzi Questions Police, Military Budget

Political commentator MacDonald Chipenzi has questioned the budgetary allocation to the Zambia Police and Zambia Army.

Chipenzi says the budget suggests Zambia was turning into a military or police state because of the amount of money allocated to the security of the country

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

HAS ZAMBIA BECOME A POLICE STATE, WHY GET SURPRISED THERE IS ZMK5.5BN ALLOCATED FOR PUBLIC ORDER AND SAFETY AND DEFENCE IN THE 2017 BUDGET.

At the time when the Minister of Finance presented his budget to parliament, i raised a number of issues in my analysis on Prime TV among them, the huge allocation of money to defence and public order and safety.

A share of 8.6% of the total budget of ZMK64.5bn was allocated to this budget line and very few people paid attention to question why this allocation and i doubt if even parliamentarians were suspicious of this astronomical figure to public order and safety.

The total amount to both defence and public order and safety is ZMK5.5bn (8.6%) of the national budget in a peaceful country and, i believe, must be exhausted by December, 2017.

My argument then which has come to pass now is that this allocation to public order and safety to curtail people’s freedoms and rights which will remain captured by the state. Rights and freedoms such as assembly, movement, association, expression will remain in chains till further notice

My cde, Kasebamashila Kaseba can be bear witness to this analysis, which today is being fulfilled.

Further i proposed that instead of giving only ZMK233m to skills development fund, an important aspect of our nation, the ZMK 2,342bn for public order and safety and ZMK3,2bn for defence could have been further slashed to add to skills development.

Today, the police have become like elephants or lions in the jungle, intimidating, harassing and beating other citizens without a cause and telling the nation that all its actions are within the law.

Can dispersing a peaceful assembly sanctioned by law within the law?

They have been approaching peaceful events armed to the teeth disregarding the law on people’s freedoms of assembly and association. Today our rights and freedoms have been surrendered to the police the ZMK2.3bn from our tax.

The only safe people are the politicians in government who seem to be closer to the heavens for now. They can meet anywhere, express themselves anyhow and associate with anybody.

Let us learn to always pay attention and read between the lines. Some of these things are avoidable.

Imagine the chilling and intimidating effect the 600 police officers sent to Western Province would have on the people. Kanyama received its share of this ZMK 2.3bn last weekend.

I am also sure that this time around no police officer will complain of having not paid their allowances for firing teargases and chasing people or for lazying around at the place of operation as money is been allocated for such events-public order and safety.

Further, no police station should be telling people who bring cases that require movements and investigations that they don’t have fuel because the money for public Order and Safety is there and we must alway remind them when asked to provide fuel where is the K2.5bn?

Not knowing which will be the next district or province to use the K2.3bn