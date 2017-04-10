Opinion: Hichilema Should Tame His Ego; The Votes Are His To Lose in 2021

The country has descended into a debate on what should and should not have happened in Mongu over the motorcade clash incident. It was always clear that once President Edgar Lungu and UPND president Hakainde Hichilema were shunted in one town there was always going to be trouble.

These are two individuals that struggle to hold rallies in a city as big as Lusaka at the same time. In extreme circumstances the two cannot even hold rallies simultaneously in as big a country as Zambia.

So once the two headed to Mongu it was always going to be turned into a political battle ground. Prior to the Kuomboka ceremony we had warned that there could be trouble ahead and cautioned against turning the Kuomboka into a political battleground.

Instead of celebrating the return of the Kuomboka ceremony to Barotseland after a four year absence the ceremony was turned into a political showmanship circus.

The people handling the Presidential party could have done better in avoiding the circus that opened up.

If President Lungu and Hichilema can struggle to stand together in church what more in an open space in the plains of Mongu?

It has always been the UPND’s desire to embarrass the Head of State and what better place than in a place where the opposition party enjoys massive support.

Established security and protocol orders demand that once the Presidential motorcade is on the road everything else should be swept off the road. The idea is to guarantee the life and security of the Head of State no matter who he is.

Hichilema put the Head of State in an awkward position by not giving way. Did he really expect the Head of State to wait for his motorcade to drive ahead? Understandably Hichilema has ego problems but that stunt was daringly unnecessary.

We are not sure what the security wings will do but definitely that stunt was way out of line. It is the highest form of indiscipline and show of lack of respect for the highest office in the land. Did he hope to be inaugurated off the Barotseland plains since he still disputes the outcome of the August 11, 2017 elections?

Hichilema could have another surest chance to plot one in 2021, but the way he conducts himself between now and then will determine his political retirement.