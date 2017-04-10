Saviour Chishimba Goes In Hiding; Says State Operatives After His Life

Opposition UPP leader Saviour Chishimba has gone into hiding claiming state operatives were after his life for exposing corrupt activities of high ranking officials.
Chishimba says his laptops and other document have since been stolen after unknown people broke into his house.
BELOW IS CHISHIMBA’S STATEMENT
STATE OPERATIVES UNLEASHED ON ME: PRAY AND FAST FOR ME
Fellow comrades in the fight for justice and members of the international community;
I have had to go into hiding after escaping a dragnet of armed men in suits. I had received information earlier, but I ignored it.
I urge you all to intensify prayer and fasting for me. God will surely strike all who seek the blood of the innocent. It is not a crime to demand for transparency and accountability from our leaders.
One sure thing is that I shall not die, but live to declare the works of the LORD in Zambia and in as many nations as the LORD God of Heaven has given me. I am made for signs and wonders from the LORD!
The people of Zambia are suffering because of corruption and God demands justice for all. Why can’t state resources be deployed to serve the people instead of pursuing an innocent citizen? Demanding K100 billion (US$10 billion) from a political party?
We have stated before that Zambia belongs to all Zambians and we must all live securely together in dignity, unity and peace.
If it is the evidence you want to destroy, make no mistake, it is secure in a place you cannot enter. We were not born yesterday to keep critical documents in our houses or offices.
The two laptops and a few documents that you stole, after an illegal entry into my house, are the very last ever! I am now wiser and smarter.
God bless our nation!
Saviour Chishimba
UPP PRESIDENT
Spectator
Wow! Clever boy!
Bk
It is sin to accuse innocent pipo Savior
Chichi
Am not surprised, Edgar’s government is a killer machine. They will kill him for his blood and offer it as a sacrifice to their gods. This is the worst government on this planet.
hummer where it hurts
These predators are multiplying like cancer Why go after chishimba. You claimed you are as transparent as the sky and that there is no scam.Indeed there is no smoke without fire.Chishimba is right you are hiding something hence your desire to silence him and cover your dirty hands.Did you hear what chishimba said? he was not born the previous night to be that stupid to let go the evidence. I doubt our Christianity the’re too many blood suckers.
Tombolilo
Shame BA ruling party
Tombolilo
Shame Pf
JM
The state is guilty. Don’t kill our man. He has something to tell the nation.
Be brace Saviour
kerico
How can a “SAVIOUR” Can hide!!!???
a SAVIOUR should be saving factor.??
God knows the best.