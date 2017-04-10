Saviour Chishimba Goes In Hiding; Says State Operatives After His Life

Opposition UPP leader Saviour Chishimba has gone into hiding claiming state operatives were after his life for exposing corrupt activities of high ranking officials.

Chishimba says his laptops and other document have since been stolen after unknown people broke into his house.

BELOW IS CHISHIMBA’S STATEMENT

STATE OPERATIVES UNLEASHED ON ME: PRAY AND FAST FOR ME

Fellow comrades in the fight for justice and members of the international community;

I have had to go into hiding after escaping a dragnet of armed men in suits. I had received information earlier, but I ignored it.

I urge you all to intensify prayer and fasting for me. God will surely strike all who seek the blood of the innocent. It is not a crime to demand for transparency and accountability from our leaders.

One sure thing is that I shall not die, but live to declare the works of the LORD in Zambia and in as many nations as the LORD God of Heaven has given me. I am made for signs and wonders from the LORD!

The people of Zambia are suffering because of corruption and God demands justice for all. Why can’t state resources be deployed to serve the people instead of pursuing an innocent citizen? Demanding K100 billion (US$10 billion) from a political party?

We have stated before that Zambia belongs to all Zambians and we must all live securely together in dignity, unity and peace.

If it is the evidence you want to destroy, make no mistake, it is secure in a place you cannot enter. We were not born yesterday to keep critical documents in our houses or offices.

The two laptops and a few documents that you stole, after an illegal entry into my house, are the very last ever! I am now wiser and smarter.

God bless our nation!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT