UPND Ready To Dialogue With PF, says Mutale Nalumango

The opposition UPND says it’s open to dialogue with the ruling Patriotic Front for the sole purposes of promoting peace and unity in the country.

In a statement, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango says the party has decided to heed to the advice by various stakeholders to dialogue with the ruling PF.

Nalumango says the UPND has always called for continued dialogue among citizens and all organizations as this is the only way many challenges affecting the people can be addressed.

She says the party believes that through dialogue, some consensus can be reached even with those who hold different views from theirs, and in turn harmony, peace and unity can be achieved in the country.

Nalumango however says contrary to this spirit, the UPND is aware of the public statements that have been issued by the PF leadership, who have insisted that there can be no dialogue with the UPND or indeed with anyone who has different views from theirs.

She adds that the PF leadership has all the hallmarks and replica of the former apartheid oppressive, ruthless and racist South African government that never believed in dialogue as a means of resolving differences.