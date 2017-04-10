We Won’t Apologize For Endangering Pres. Lungu’s Life; It Was Hichilema’s Life In Danger – UPND

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) says it will not apologize over the perceived blockade of the Presidential motorcade in Mongu during the Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.
UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema motorcade did not at any point block President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade.
Kakoma says it is the role of the police to ensure law and order anywhere while protecting lives, but that the conduct of the Police of late has been questionable.
He says the UPND Presidential motorcade left Mongu for Limulunga on time and in a peaceful manner.
He states that despite several attempts by thousands of supporters to stop the UPND Presidential motorcade in order to exchange greetings, the delegation did not stop as they had agreed to arrive at the palace on time.
Meanwhile, the UPND Spokesperson has called for the immediate arrest of Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja for allegedly endangering Hichilema’s life.
He says there was clearly no professional security advice on how the two motorcades should have moved, adding that the blame should be placed on Kanganja.
